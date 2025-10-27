Belvoir Vale ladies over 40's make history with Premier Division promotion

BVTC Ladies Vets 1: Liz Stokes, Carolyn Park, Julia Young, Jo Goodberry

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club’s Ladies 1 Vets team have made club history, earning a well-deserved promotion to the Premier Division after a dominant season that saw them crowned Division 1B champions by a commanding eight-point margin.

The triumphant team - Jo Goodberry (c), Julia Young, Reinette Boucher, Carolyn Park, Anna Reece, and Liz Stokes delivered a season of consistency, determination and team spirit.

Captain Jo Goodberry praised her side’s effort and togetherness:

“The team have been so committed and given 100% in every match, and I think this has made all the difference. Plus, we’ve had great fun and really enjoy our tennis!”

The achievement marks a historic milestone for Belvoir Vale Tennis Club as the first team to qualify for the Leicestershire Seniors Over 40s Doubles League 2025 Premiere Division reflecting the club’s growing strength and enthusiasm for competitive tennis.

BVTC, based in Hose, welcomes players of all ages and abilities. Club night is every Monday from 6pm, even through the winter.

Anyone keen to pick up a racket and have a go can get in touch at [email protected].