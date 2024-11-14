Best women's clothes and fashion deals so far for Black Friday 2024

We bring you the latest fashion and womenswear Black Friday deals with our writers finding best offers for daily updates

Refreshing your wardrobe during Black Friday can mean getting more for your money with fashion and designer clothes and trainers on offer. Savvy shoppers know they can get a special Christmas party little black dress or knee-high boots at a fraction of the normal cost during the weeks around Black Friday.

Deals from major brands including Gymshark, John Lewis and JD Sports are expected throughout November and we will bring you the latest unmissable offers as they appear. While the big sale day is on Friday November 29, early deals tend to drop in mid November and run through to Cyber Monday on December 2.

At a glance: The best Black Friday fashion and women's clothes deals so far

Last updated: Thursday, November 14

Save nearly £28 on a Superdry Hooded Fuji Padded Jacket at John Lewis, now £66. Take me to the deal

Get half price Skechers Women's Flex Appeal 4.0 Active Flow Sneakers for £31 at Amazon. See the offer here

Save 23% on a North Face Mountain Box Logo Crew Sweatshirt for women, now £50 at JD Sports. Go straight to the deal

Get Gymshark Elevate Leggings for £42 instead of £60. Go to the Gymshark deal here

John Lewis is among those to keep tabs on as the department store is already offering 20% off lingerie, shoes, boots and nightwear here. Even popular George at Asda women’s clothes along with men’s and children’s fashion is slashing the price of fashion favourites for Black Friday.

While Amazon is preparing for big Black Friday discounts and its clothing range includes designer names from Hugo Boss to Puma and Levi’s.

Bookmark this article and come back each day until into early December to see the very latest deals as we continue the countdown to Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers.

John Lewis

Save nearly £28 this stylish, on-trend Superdry jacket in time for winter from John Lewis. Normally £94.99, it is now £66 and comes in two colours a black Eclipse or creamy Pelican shade.

Amazon

Bag these Sketchers trainers for over half their usual price - down from £64 to £31 at Amazon. Lightweight and flexible. The deal is on the Charcoal colour.

JD Sports

Save 23% on the Mountain Box Logo Crew Sweatshirt for women, now £50 at JD Sports instead of the usual £65.

Gymshark

A versatile pair of Gymshark Elevate Leggings, saving £18 on the regular £60 price tag. They are promoted as super comfy with a flush fit and breathable material to keep the wearer cool and dry.

