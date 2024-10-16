Community gardens inspire people to consider a career in Community Payback

‘Seeds of Change’ has been launched by HMPPS as part of a new recruitment drive that encourages people to combine their passion with their career for something more fulfilling | HMPPS

Most people recognise the importance of spending time in green spaces, yet just 5 per cent of UK adults work outside.

Local allotments and community spaces across the country are offering a new range of seed packets, designed to encourage those who enjoy the outdoors to consider a career in Community Payback.

As part of the Probation Service, Community Payback roles offer the unique opportunity to lead in a team in local restorative projects and to help support their community.

Often based outdoors, these projects can range from gardening and clearing, to decorating and woodwork and are suitable for anyone.

A supporter of the campaign – and one of the UK’s best known career coaches - John Lees said: “It’s no secret that spending time outdoors can do wonders for our wellbeing, so if that’s an environment you can enjoy, why not consider making it your workplace?

“Community Payback roles are a brilliant example of combining all these elements into a truly rewarding career.

“It’s a unique job that allows you to make a difference in your community, whilst also enjoying more time outside.

“You get to work with people from all walks of life – some of whom may be experiencing real challenges given their circumstances, providing the opportunity to play a key role helping them onto a more positive path.”

Louise Myers, a Community Payback supervisor in Kent, who features on one of the seed packets, says "There’s no other job like it.” | HMPPS

“you make a difference in your local community and build brilliant friendships”

St Ann’s is one of the UK’s oldest allotments and has been receiving support through Community Payback projects since 2021.

Allotment manager, Nicola Hinton, said: “When you think of a career in the Probation Service you might not picture yourself gardening or spending time outdoors.

“But Community Payback supervisors often do just that, helping to make a real positive impact in their local community.

“We first began receiving support through Community Payback during the pandemic.

“These groups and the supervisors leading them have since completely transformed our starter plots, planting a community fruit orchard including figs, grapes and soft fruit and ensuring the site stays nice and tidy for all to enjoy.

“As a small organisation, these projects have helped ease some of the maintenance pressures on our volunteers and staff, which has been completely invaluable.

“This is why we are proud to be supporting the campaign and will be distributing the Seeds of Change on the allotment.”

‘Seeds of Change’ are available in three different versions and each features a short quote sharing the unique perspectives of real Community Payback staff | HMPPS

The Seeds of Change are available in three different varieties:

Wildflowers to boost biodiversity and help the bees during the final weeks of summer

Microgreens including cress for kitchen growers to access nutritious food items

Balcony-friendly sunflower / forget-me-not seeds for those without direct access to a garden

With typically more than 240 vacancies available each year, and this current recruitment window open until Thursday, October 17, HMPPS is hoping to reach gardening enthusiasts and lovers of the great outdoors by handing out these unique job-adverts in local allotments and community gardens.

Each seed packet features a short quote sharing the unique perspectives of real Community Payback staff, where they speak about their experiences and why they enjoy working in the Probation Service.

The seed packets will also feature a QR code for planters to find out more about the range of Community Payback roles available in their local area.

Louise Myers, a Community Payback supervisor in Kent who features on one of the seed packets, said: “I love my Community Payback team.

“Every day I work with people from all different backgrounds. Together, you make a difference in your local community and build some brilliant friendships. There’s no other job like it.”

To find out more about the Probation Service and explore Community Payback roles in your local area, visit: https://prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/ .