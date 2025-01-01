Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brace yourself - the UK is set to be hit with wind, rain and snow as an “unsettled” spell sets in during the New Year and Hogmanay period.

Snow showers could hit as early as this afternoon (Monday) as temperatures begin to plummet across much of the country, including Northern Ireland and the far north of Scotland.

Into tonight, a secondary band of rain will push its way north across Scotland, falling heavily at times, which has seen as amber warning put in place.

Unsettled weather including snow is forecast into the new year. (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Tomorrow, New Year’s Eve, expect outbreaks of heavy rain and blustery winds, with multiple warnings in force for rain, wind and some snow in parts of the country.

New Year’s Day remains unsettled, according to the Met Office, with more heavy rain and snow with strong winds, particularly across the south. Watch the full video forecast for the New Year above.