The first Hambo Throwdown takes place at Melton Mowbray's Panic Gym

A fitness competition in Melton exclusively for wheelchair-users has attracted dozens of entrants.

The Hambo Throwdown takes place at The Panic Gym in Pate Road on Saturday from 10am and spectators are welcome.

Competitive functional fitness is enjoying massive growth with the success of CrossFit, Hyrox and the National Fitness Games, among others.

Opportunities for the disability community have, however, been lacking and attempts to change this have involved people with a variety of disabilities lining up against each other, which has left some unable to compete and also to feel less welcome.

The Matt Hampson Foundation is determined to change all this with the Melton event.

Their team has designed workouts to ensure that participants of all abilities can compete on a fair and even playing field in a true test of fitness, regardless of impairment.

More than 25 athletes have signed up, travelling from across the UK to be part of a unique event.

Entrants range from individuals who keep fit in their spare time around full-time jobs to CrossFit games regulars and even a Paralympic gold medallist.

Saturday’s event begins with a briefing for competitors before the opening workout at 10am – a Shoulder To Cry On, involving dumbbell, wall ball and Ski Erg.

At 11.30am it’s the Shifting Tin, involving a snatch lift with weights.

After lunch there will be the Eddie The Eagle workout with a 2km Ski Erg at 1.30pm.

Workout four at 3pm is the Supermarket Sweep, a snatch and deadlift with weights.

Presentations will be made on the podiums at 4.30pm.