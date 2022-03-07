Three candidates announced for Melton by-election
Three candidates will battle it out in a by-election for the vacant councillor seat on Melton Borough Council
Monday, 7th March 2022, 11:01 am
Councillor Tejpal Bains, who was Melton’s youngest Mayor aged 27 in 2017-18, is standing down from his role in Melton Sysonby Ward.
Siggy Atherton, of Grange Drive, is hoping to retain the seat for the controlling Conservative group on the council.
Pip Allnatt, of Dorothy Avenue, is the Labour candidate for the vacancy while Jim Adcock, of Melton, is standing for the Liberal Democrats.
A ballot be held on Thursday March 31 to elect the new councillor.
Melton Sysonby is also represented by Councillors John Illingworth and Jacob Wilkinson, who are both Conservatives.