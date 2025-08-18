Lewis Mackenzie, who tragically passed away aged 29

Nearly £10,000 has been raised for the family of a Melton Mowbray man whose body was found last week in the town.

There has been an outpouring of love and support for the loved ones of Lewis Mackenzie since Leicestershire Police made the sad announcement last Wednesday (August 13).

An online fundraising page was set up in memory of Lewis, who was 29, and more than 40 people have so far donated money.

A family friend, who created the page, posted on it: “On Wednesday 13th August our world changed forever.

"We lost our Lewis - a son, a brother, a friend, and a proud dad - far too soon.

"There are no words big enough to capture the hole he has left in the hearts of those who loved him most: his mum Polly, his brothers Kieran & Spencer and Cassie, the mother of his little boy Maison along with myself family and all his friends.

“Lewis was known for his kindness, laughter, and the way he could light up any room.”

She added: “We have set up this page to help support his loved ones during this heartbreaking time.

"Donations will go toward funeral expenses, helping Polly and Kieran with immediate costs, and ensuring Lewis’s son is provided for in the months ahead.

“Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference. Even if you can’t donate, sharing this page means the world to us.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and love for Lewis.”

Police had appealed for help in locating Lewis after he was reported missing from home on August 10.

Officers confirmed a body had been found on the Wednesday, at the railway embankment close to Dorian Rise

They believed it was that of Lewis and the death is being treated as unexplained but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Police say they have been in contact with Lewis’ family and have been providing support at this difficult time for them.

Go online at www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-lewis-mckenzie-a-son-brother-daddy if you would like to make a donation to the fundraising in memory of Lewis.