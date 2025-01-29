Talented schoolboy darts player Jake Moore (8) with his proud dad Shane

Asfordby has it’s very own budding Luke Littler, the teenager recently crowned as world darts champion.

Jake Moore, who is aged eight, stunned the adult players when he won his match after making up the numbers in his dad’s team in a premier division fixture in Melton Mowbray’s men’s league.

He started well in first ever competitive match, which was the best of three legs.

Jake, who attends Asfordby Captain’s Close Primary School, won the first leg, by checking out on 48, with a triple eight and double 12.

Jake Moore - the eight-year-old Asfordby boy won his first competitive match in the Melton men's league

Just to prove that wasn’t a fluke, he won the second leg as well with a checkout on 82 – 14, 18 and a spectacular bullseye – to seal victory.

Proud mum, Sarah, said: “His love for darts started after watching his dad, Shane, play at the local pub.

“By the age of five he bought his own proper darts out of some money he received and for his sixth birthday bought his own dartboard and stand.

"Jake absolutely loves Luke Littler and he recently threw his first 180.”

Jake Moore (eight) shows off his darts skills

We may one day see Jake throwing arrows for the world title at the Ally Pally in London like his hero because he has now joined the Leicestershire Junior Darts Academy at Coalville.

And it’s not just darts which Jake has a talent for.

He played football in Leicester City’s academy at Seagrave, he is a junior cricketer with Frisby and Melton’s Egerton Park, he turns out for Oakham Tennis Club and is also a team member of Melton Marvels Minis netball team.