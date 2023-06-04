Police are appealing for witnesses

A blue Toyota Yaris was in collision with a grey Toyota Hilux at the junction of Belvoir Road and Long Lane, at Redmile, at 1.20pm on Friday.

Three men aged in their 20s, who were travelling in the Yaris were taken to hospital, including a passenger in a life-threatening condition.

The injuries sustained by the other two men are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 22-year-old man from Surrey was been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation while enquires continue.

The driver of the Hilux was not injured during the collision.

Det Sgt Lisa Wood, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “We issued an appeal to identify a man and a woman who stopped at the scene to help. They have now been identified and are helping with our investigation.

“I would still ask anyone else who was in the area and either witnessed the collision, has footage, or saw either vehicle prior to the incident to please get in touch.

“We know the area was busy on Friday and over the weekend due to a music festival taking place at Belvoir Castle. If you attended the festival and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision and can help, please contact police.”

You can pass on information by going online and clicking HERE and quoting the incident reference 23*336963.