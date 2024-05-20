David Gulley, a world renowned farrier who has passed away aged 84

Tributes have been paid to one of the world’s most respected farriers following his death at the age of 84.

David Gulley, who lived with his partner Judy at Thorpe Satchville, had a lifelong love of horses, through his professional career and his passion for competitive carriage driving.

He also played a full part in his local community and made a public bench in the village to mark the Millennium.

Judy, who was with David for 50 years, has received more than 80 sympathy cards from his many friends and former colleagues.

She told the Melton Times: “He loved horses – they were his life.

“David was a very well-respected farrier and in his profession he really was the top of the tree.”

Judy added: “He loved living in the village – he took part in everything in Thorpe Satchville.”

Born in Plymouth, Devon, in 1939, as a small boy he followed the local farrier around on Dartmoor.

He was unable to get an apprenticeship in the industry after leaving school but after joining the Army in 1957, through National Service, David got the opportunity to learn farriery skills with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps at their Melton Mowbray base.

David bought himself out of the Army after nine years and set up his own farriery business at his Thorpe Satchville home.

His customer base grew quickly through word of mouth, with local owners and hunters bringing their horses to his yard in their droves.

His reputation grew far and wide and he was often called on as an expert judge in shoeing competitions, meeting royalty including Princess Anne along the way.

David earned the Fellowship of the Worshipful Company of Farriers (FWCF) and was inducted into the International Horseshoeing Hall of Fame in 1996.

He received The Farriers Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

He was well known for his farrier skills around the world, sharing his knowledge in Australia, United States and Canada, as well as the UK.

David was a past president of the British Farriers and Blacksmiths Association, which paid tribute to him, stating: “He was highly regarded and much loved and leaves a wonderful legacy.”

His son Andrew commented: “My father had a speciality in therapeutic shoeing, working on horses with diseased feet and problems with their gait.

“He trained 24 apprentices, many of whom went on to train others who continue to maintain his farriery bloodline today.

“He was a big, generous and a greatly respected man who inspired everybody.”

David enjoyed the dynamic sport of carriage driving and he developed a friendship with the late Duke of Edinburgh through it.

He was also a keen hunter in younger years, riding regularly with The Quorn.

David had another son, Michael, also trained as a farrier by David, who passed away some years ago.

He leaves three grandchildren, Charlie, Richie and Isabelle.

He passed away peacefully on May 2 after a short illness.

A funeral service for David will be held at St Mary’s Church, Ashby Folville on Thursday June 6, at 11am, followed by a private cremation service at Great Glen.