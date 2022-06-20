Melton student rubs shoulders with world's top tennis players

Toby Park working as a ballboy during a match in the Nottingham Tennis Open

The 12-year-old, who attends Long Field Spencer Academy, was chosen to be part of the ball crew at the Rothesay Nottingham Open Tennis Tournament.

The Year 7 student, who is a member of Regional Player Development Centre at the Nottingham centre and who has represented Leicestershire at county level from Under 9s through to Under 14s, was selected as one of the 70 boys and girls fielding and distributing the balls during matches.

The school’s Carolyn Park said: “As part of his selection, he was required to undergo an extensive training programme, during weekends, before becoming accredited as a member of the Nottingham ball crew.

“Toby loved every minute, making new friends and being part of a great team.