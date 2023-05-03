Melton Borough Council elections 2023

Here we continue our preview of the local elections by looking at the candidates for the Melton Sysonby and Bottesford wards.

MELTON SYSONBY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jim Adcock (Lib Dem):

Jim Adcock (Lib Dem)

As a former solicitor, I would like to hold the Conservatives to account and ensure that the community gets maximum benefit from development work in our area. I especially want to protect local public transport, ensure that green issues are given the priority they deserve and, in particular, to ensure that new local facilities and infrastructures are provided in good time for our rapidly expanding population.

Siggy Atherton (Con):

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have lived in Melton for over 26 years, and I love living here. I am the business manager at Storehouse - working in a food bank, I see first-hand the effects of food and energy crises can have on people. If re-elected I will work tirelessly on your behalf to ensure that your voice is heard. I’m passionate about ensuring that Melton gets the best possible facilities, access to transport, a new GP surgery, and equal opportunities for all.

Helen Cliff (Lab):

Siggy Atherton (Con)

A background in youth work and ‘SureStart, family support, ranging from the Church of England to Rutland County Council. A parent-governor at a local primary school, and volunteered at the Storehouse foodbank. She said: “I want to represent, local concerns. From recycling to buses, from cycle lanes to shopping. At my core, I’m a mum, invested in helping to make my community the kind of place my kids don’t have to leave to have fun, find a job and one day, own a home.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Craig Digby (Ind):

Born in Melton in the 1970s and lived in the area for over 50 years. Married and raised our family, attending local groups and organisations within the borough. As an Independent candidate for the Sysonby Ward, I pledge to help create neighbourhood focus groups to help with cost of living, food banks, community allotments, support local growers and their produce and fuel poverty. Bringing the community together to support all.

Rachel Godber (Ind):

Helen Cliff (Lab)

Advertisement

Advertisement

I am a life-long resident of Melton Mowbray and want to see this town improve it’;s course of growth and development. It is important to me that we provide, maintain and develop facilities for our young families, the elderly and the vulnerable through new leisure facilities and improvements to our town centre. Yet it is doubly important to do this without losing sight of our environment, ecosystem and biodiversity.

John Illingworth (Con):

I have lived in and around Melton for over 60 years and attended local schools. The town and borough of Melton have changed hugely in that time, and for the last 16 years I have been proud to be part of the Conservative-led council which has been at the forefront of more recent changes and growth. If elected, I will continue to represent you all, listen to your concerns, and support council initiatives which are in all our interests.

Ken Panter (Ind):

Advertisement

Advertisement

Craig Digby (Ind)

I'm married with two children and four grandchildren. I came to Melton Mowbray in 1973 for my first posting as a police officer and spent the next 30 years sharing my time between Melton and Rutland. Since retiring, I've done several admin jobs in the town. Over this time there have been so many changes to the town. It worries me that although the town is growing, services don't seem to be keeping pace. It's a continuing concern to most people in the town. If elected, I will work with the other Independent councillors to explore the answers.

Jacob Wilkinson (Con):

I am one of your three current Melton Sysonby councillors, and it has been an honour to serve you since 2019. I live locally with my wife and work for the NHS in Leicester. Over the last four years, I have fought hard on issues that matter to residents, from; lobbying Leicestershire County Council to ensure that work on the bypass starts this year, to helping the residents on Ludlow Drive and Balmoral Road fight back garden housing developments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

BOTTESFORD

Morgan Kilburn (Con):

Being able to call this rural area my home is something I am proud of. Which is why I firmly believe our unique rural identity should be protected, as it is something that is crucial to so many of us. I love playing rugby and cricket locally. I am passionate about youth engagement in politics. I’ve been a part of a youth steering group, which works closely with Melton Borough Council and Leicestershire County Council on issues which affect us.

Rachel Godber (Ind)

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Mason (Lab):

Jim and family have lived in Normanton and Bottesford for over 40 years. Their children attend local schools. Now retired, in his career he held senior management and director positions at all levels of both central and local government and the NHS. He was also a director of an academy trust and worked for English Heritage. He said: “I believe I have the background and experience to be a strong voice on issues that matter to our local community.”

Don Pritchett (Con):

I have been fortunate enough to represent the Bottesford Ward since 2019. My role has been to represent you during a period of growth, and I want to continue this good work for another four years. My background in finance has helped hold the council to account on spending and budgets. If elected, I will continue to focus on ensuring new developments are compliant with parish and district planning policies, and ensure the services to our great ward are protected

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Illingworth (Con)

Ken Panter (Ind)

Jacob Wilkinson (Con)

James Mason (Lab)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Don Pritchett (Con)