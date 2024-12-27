Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman has been left in a wheelchair after she fell in Dubai. Photo: Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson | Photo: Toffee International Ltd/Tom Jackson

Melton Mowbray actor Adrian Scarborough has been talking about his starring role in the biggest TV show over the Christmas holidays.

The 56-year-old reprised his role as Pete Sutcliffe in the final ever episode of BBC1’s Gavin and Stacey, which attracted more than 12 million viewers on Christmas Day – the most watched programme on the big day for 16 years.

The episode featured some hilarious scenes with Adrian and his on-screen wife, Dawn, played by Julia Davis, as their on-off relationship took another big twist.

Viewers have enjoyed the comedy series since 2007 and Adrian said he was pleased that the writers and stars of the show, James Corden and Ruth Jones, penned a fitting finale.

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale: Peter (ADRIAN SCARBOROUGH) with Mick (LARRY LAMB) pictured during a filming break IMAGE Toffee International Ltd.,Tom Jackson

Speaking on the Off The Telly podcast, he said: “I liked what they put at the end of the script, ‘For Ever and Ever, Amen’.

"I think it is really, really brave to finish things. Often things go on a little too long.

"And I think with this, the best thing they could have done was just go, 'we've got an ending'.”

Adrian, a former performing arts student at Brooksby Melton College, has starred in movies such as Gosford Park, The King’s Speech and 1917, plus plenty of top-rated television shows and stage productions.

Adrian Scarborough (second, left) pictured on the Off The Telly podcast, which is on BBC Sounds

But he says his part in Gavin and Stacey is the role most people talk to him about.

He recalled, on the podcast, the moment Ruth Jones phoned to tell him about the Christmas finale, which cast members were sworn to secrecy over.

"After Ruth phoned me I bellowed up the stairs to my wife. I was so excited,” said Adrian.

He also recalled reading the scripts for the first series of Gavin and Stacey when he was offered a part 17 years ago.

"I literally worked my way through all six scripts and I thought this was a phenomenal piece of work and a really, really beautiful, funny, sensitive, fabulous cornucopia of characters that you just want to spend time with,” Adrian told the podcast, which is hosted by Eastenders star, Natalie Cassidy, and Joanna Page, who plays Stacey.

You can listen to the Off The Telly podcast on BBC Sounds.