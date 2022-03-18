Little girl raises £120 for Ukrainian families with a school tuck shop

Arabella Fisher (7), who raised money for Ukrainian families by organising a tuck shop at Whissendine School EMN-220318-175732001

Arabella Fisher, a pupil at Whissendine Primary School, held the fundraiser because she feels ‘so sorry’ for the people affected and hopes the proceeds will help ‘make them feel happier’.

After a very busy day, Arabella said; “I chose a tuck shop as me and my friends at school all love sweets, so I thought that would be the best way to raise the most money possible.

“Mummy and me thought we could chose mainly blue and yellow sweets to sell at the tuck shop, just like the Ukraine flag colours.”

Arabella heard about the Russian invasion watching television and from her school teachers and told her family she wanted to do something to help.

She added: “I wanted to do something as horrible things are happening in Ukraine and I felt so sorry for the families and just wanted to help them.

“The Ukrainian people are just like us and it’s not fair Russia are doing this to them.

“The money we raise will help give them food and shelter and make them feel happier.”

Proud mum, Leonore, said the money her daughter raised will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) fund to help provide food and provisions for the displaced Ukrainians.