Listed manor house to host Best of Melton Awards

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2021 presentation evening at Brooksby Hall. Inspirational Young Person Fields Taylor.

The building is part of the Brooksby Melton College rural campus and is being used as part of SMB College Group’s sponsorship of the event.

The Melton Times is organising the awards, in association with headline sponsor The Melton Building Society, to recognise the achievements of businesses and organisations throughout the borough.

Deadline for nominations is fast approaching with entries needed to be made by August 19.

Best of Melton Awards 2022

Dawn Whitemore, principal and chief executive of SMB College Group, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting and sponsoring this event, which honours the fantastic work that individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses do within Melton Mowbray.

"We always strive to support the fantastic community of Melton Mowbray and look forward to hosting what is sure to be an enjoyable event at our very own Brooksby Hall.”

Categories: Best place to Eat/ Drink; Best new Business/Start Up; Leisure & Tourism Award; After Dark Award; Business Person of the Year; Independent Retailer; Primary School Pupil of the Year; Secondary School Pupil of the Year; Community Group/Project of the Year; Best Local Food/Drink Producer; Child of Courage; Employee/Team of the Year; Young (Business) Entrepreneur of the Year (for under 35 years); Customer Focus; Apprentice of the year; Contribution to the Community; Health Hero Award (Professional); Health Hero Award (volunteer/carer).

There will also be an overall Business of the Year award selected by the judging panel from the winners of the business categories.

To enter yourself or nominate a contender for the awards visit our awards website at www.bestofmelton.co.uk/ email [email protected] or call 07837 308942.

These awards would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors: Headline Sponsor The Melton Building Society; Melton BID; Samworth Brothers; Melton Mowbray Town Estate; SMB College Group, Medical Made Easy, Long Field Spencer Academy; Mowbray Education Trust; NFU Mutual; Melton Rotary Enterprise Group.

Opportunities for getting involved in these awards through sponsorship are still available - please contact [email protected] for information.