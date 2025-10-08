Melton First Responders are presented with a cheque following the family fun day at Wilton Manor luxury care home

Staff, residents and their families at a luxury Melton Mowbray care home raised hundreds of pounds for a local group of medical volunteers at a family fun day yesterday (Tuesday).

The event, at Wilton Manor Care Home, raised an impressive £460 for the Melton Community First Responders, a dedicated team who provide essential emergency care before ambulances arrive.

Activities at the Leicester Road home included exciting raffles, a vibrant tombola, face painting, delicious refreshments, and live entertainment, all of which created a festive and welcoming atmosphere for visitors of all ages.

A highlight of the day was a live first aid demonstration delivered by Gary, a member of the Melton Responders team.

His interactive session captivated a large audience, offering attendees the chance to learn potentially life-saving skills and gain a deeper understanding of the important work these volunteers do.

Beth Standley, customer relations manager at Wilton Manor, commented: “I’m incredibly proud of the entire team at Wilton Manor for raising such a fantastic amount at our Family Fun Day.

"The day, itself, was a huge success - full of joy, community spirit, and togetherness - and the fact that we were also able to support the vital work of our Melton Community First Responders makes it even more special.

"We’re truly fortunate to have such dedicated first responders in our community, and it’s an honour to help raise essential funds for the amazing work they do every day.”

The event showcased commitment of the home, which is part of the Sanders Senior Living Group, to community engagement and fostering meaningful connections across generations.