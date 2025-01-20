On The Radio - latest news from 103 The Eye

George Icke with his five-year award

One of the most important aspects of 103 The Eye is preparing the next generation of broadcasters for media careers.

During the 19 years we have been on the air, several presenters who started with us have gone on work for the BBC, commercial radio or other media organisations.

Most recent of the alumni is George Icke, who now works for radio group Global as a broadcast journalist and reporter.

He joined our station as a trainee presenter in 2019 and then graduated with First Class Honours at Salford University before taking up his new role last summer..

George said: “There’s no doubt that walking into 103 The Eye aged 15, was a life changing moment for me.

"It set me onto a path that made me realise this really was what I wanted to call my job.

"To have thought then that five years later, I’d be able to take the skills I learnt in community radio to one of the UKs biggest media companies is truly unbelievable.

“Community radio is such an important part of the sector. Its gives young and aspiring talent the opportunity to discover themselves and their style. I was very lucky that Christine and Patrick gave me such a wonderful opportunity.”

While gaining practical radio experience as a volunteer with 103 The Eye, George was taking his A Levels at the MV16 College.

Last summer, we welcomed two of the College's students on work experience and it's hoped this will pave the way for other students to produce features for broadcast in the future.

At the 103 The Eye Christmas party George was presented with a Five Year Service Award. It's a testament to the station's longevity that quite a number of presenters have now received their 15 Year Service Awards.

Recipients this time were Jonathan McGrady (Jonny Mac), Norman Grundy, and Dennis Harby. Ten-year awards went to Adam Baker and Sue Blockley, while Tom Hazell gained a five-year award.

Awards for technical support went to Paul Rhoades and Jerry Lefever while Martin Johnson received an award for his work with the roadshow.

The party rounded off a very busy Christmas season for us.

As well as staging two roadshows in Melton Market Place, taking part in Christmas festivals in three churches and broadcasting the Mayor's carol concert, we also worked with the Young Farmers to put their Living Nativity on the airwaves for the fifth consecutive year.

The Young Farmers have already arranged to repeat the event yet again next Christmas.