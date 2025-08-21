Police made arrests after a pursuit

Two men were arrested following the police pursuit of a vehicle through Melton Mowbray in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Officers were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle which was first spotted on Wednesday evening.

A Leicestershire Police spokesman told the Melton Times: “Just before 9.45pm, officers came across a car which was believed to be on cloned plates in Derby Road, Loughborough.

“The driver of the car failed to stop for police and made off.

“Shortly after 12.45am, it was seen in Burton Road, Melton Mowbray, and again failed to stop for police.

“A pursuit was authorised, during which items were thrown from the car. It was later found abandoned in New Ashby Road in Loughborough.

“Two men, aged 24 and 21, were located nearby and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They remain in custody and an investigation is continuing.”

Residents reported seeing the police pursuit on West Avenue and Asfordby Road in the early hours.