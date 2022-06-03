Police appeal after Great Dalby burglar crashes in stolen car

Latest police news

Officers were called to the village on Wednesday, at 1.38pm, after it was reported that two men had broken into a property in Top End, where they stole keys to a blue BMW.

One of the suspects drove the car away from the property and shortly after it collided with another vehicle – the stolen car was abandoned and the driver then got into a white BMW M3 car which was then driven away from the scene. No injuries were reported during the incident.

In an appeal to the public, Det Sgt Jon Putnam, of Leicestershire Police, said: "Did you see or hear anything which you thought was unusual or which caused you concern? Did you see the two men or the BMW cars mentioned? Do you have any dashcam footage from the area which could help us?