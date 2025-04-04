Four Melton properties closed up after serious issues
The closures were in Stafford Avenue, Yew Tree Crescent, New Street and Greenslade in response to serious issues associated with them.
A spokesperson for Melton Borough Council said: “These closure orders aim to improve lives of residents living in the area by tackling and preventing the serious, ongoing anti-social behaviour and drug activity of the households and their visitors.
“The properties will be closed for a minimum of three months, with no one being allowed to access the property during that time.”
Closure notices are sought as a last resort when a resident refuses to engage with the council or other support networks in relation to inappropriate or disruptive behaviour.
Go to www.melton.gov.uk/contact-us/reporting to report incidents and anti-social behaviour to the council.
You can also call police on 101.