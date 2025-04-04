Four Melton properties closed up after serious issues

By Nick Rennie
Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:07 BST
Council officials and police officers pictured closing up one of four Melton Mowbray properties this week
Council officials and police officers have boarded up four properties in Melton Mowbray following persistent reports of anti-social behaviour and drug activity.

The closures were in Stafford Avenue, Yew Tree Crescent, New Street and Greenslade in response to serious issues associated with them.

A spokesperson for Melton Borough Council said: “These closure orders aim to improve lives of residents living in the area by tackling and preventing the serious, ongoing anti-social behaviour and drug activity of the households and their visitors.

“The properties will be closed for a minimum of three months, with no one being allowed to access the property during that time.”

Closure notices are sought as a last resort when a resident refuses to engage with the council or other support networks in relation to inappropriate or disruptive behaviour.

Go to www.melton.gov.uk/contact-us/reporting to report incidents and anti-social behaviour to the council.

You can also call police on 101.

