News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Driver found guilty of causing death of motorcyclist in Asfordby collision

A motorist has been found guilty of causing the death of a motorcyclist in a collision which happened at Asfordby nearly three years ago.
By Nick Rennie
Published 4th Jul 2023, 18:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 18:09 BST
The case was heard at Leicester Crown CourtThe case was heard at Leicester Crown Court
The case was heard at Leicester Crown Court

John William Burton, of Chapel Lane, Hoby, appeared in a three-day trial at Leicester Crown Court.

The hearing was told that Kaz Stropek, a motorcycle rider aged in his 60s, died at the scene after his machine was in collision with Burton’s car on the A6006, at the junction of Loughborough Road, on September 19, 2020.

Another motorcyclist was treated for injuries in Leicester Royal Infirmary after also being involved in the collision.

Burton was charged with causing death by careless driving.

Most Popular

He denied the charge but was found guilty at the hearing, which took place last month.

Recorder Cameron Crowe made an order disqualifying the defendant from driving.

Burton will be sentenced at the same court in Leicester on September 11 after reports have been prepared.