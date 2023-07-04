Driver found guilty of causing death of motorcyclist in Asfordby collision

The case was heard at Leicester Crown Court

John William Burton, of Chapel Lane, Hoby, appeared in a three-day trial at Leicester Crown Court.

The hearing was told that Kaz Stropek, a motorcycle rider aged in his 60s, died at the scene after his machine was in collision with Burton’s car on the A6006, at the junction of Loughborough Road, on September 19, 2020.

Another motorcyclist was treated for injuries in Leicester Royal Infirmary after also being involved in the collision.

Burton was charged with causing death by careless driving.

He denied the charge but was found guilty at the hearing, which took place last month.

Recorder Cameron Crowe made an order disqualifying the defendant from driving.