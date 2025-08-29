Flashback to July - police activity in Canal Lane, Stathern, after eight children fell ill

A 76-year-old man accused of offences connected to children falling ill at a summer camp at Stathern appeared in court again this morning (Friday).

Jon Ruben, of Ruddington, in Nottinghamshire, was not asked to enter a plea while in the dock at Leicester Crown Court charged with of three counts of wilful ill treatment of a child, between July 25 and 29, by lacing sweets with sedatives.

A trial date was set for Tuesday January 27 – Mr Ruben was told the hearing would last up to four weeks and that he was likely to face further charges.

In an incident which made national headlines back in July, emergency services attended Stathern Lodge, in Canal Lane.

Eight boys, aged between eight and 11, were taken to hospital as a precaution, along with an adult. All were discharged after checks.

The charges made against Mr Ruben relate to three different children at the summer camp.

He was wearing dark grey trousers and a loose grey top during his appearance in court and spoke only to confirm his name.

Mr Ruben was remanded into custody until the next hearing on the case on November 14

He is expected to enter pleas to all charges at this stage.

Police have pointed out that the owners and operators of Stathern Lodge are independent from those people who use or hire the lodge and are not connected to the incident.

Due to the circumstances of the initial police response, Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).