Full programme of walks for Melton Mowbray Ramblers in November

By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 12:43 BST
Some members of Melton Mowbray Ramblers on a walk earlier this yearplaceholder image
A full programme of walks at various locations in the area have been scheduled for Melton Mowbray Ramblers during November.

First up, on Saturday, is a trip to Manton, in Rutland.

The ramble is over 8.5 miles after members park and meet near The Horse and Jockey pub (LE15 8SU) at 9.30am.

Participants are asked to bring a picnic for lunch.

On Saturday November 8, the destination is Castle Bytham for an 8.5-mile walk around the Little Bytham Loop.

Meet and park at the junction of Water Lane and Castle Gate, near the castle (NG33 4RH) at 9.30am. Bring a picnic.

Next up, on Saturday November 15 is an eight-miler at Knossington.

Meet at the bus stop in the village at 9.30am and bring a picnic.

Final walk of the month is on Saturday November 23, at Hallaton.

This will be over approximately 10 miles – park and meet near The Fox Inn, on North End (LE16 8UJ) at 9.30am, with a picnic.

