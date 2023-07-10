News you can trust since 1859
Financial boost for Vale of Belvoir charity

A local company has donated thousands of pounds to a charity which promotes sports and learning opportunities for youngsters across the Melton borough.
By Nick Rennie
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:26 BST
From left, Neil Atkins (director of operations - BCC Trust), Sarah Procter (Senior Agent - NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray), Leanne Parker (Agent - NFU Mutual MM) and Darren Bicknell (chief executive - BCC Trust) gather to mark the donation to the charityFrom left, Neil Atkins (director of operations - BCC Trust), Sarah Procter (Senior Agent - NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray), Leanne Parker (Agent - NFU Mutual MM) and Darren Bicknell (chief executive - BCC Trust) gather to mark the donation to the charity
Melton Mowbray NFU Mutual Agency nominated Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust to receive a donation of £6,443 from the national organisation’s £1.92million Agency Giving Fund, which represents its pledge to support charities.

The money will help the trust continue its work to inspire children to lead active and healthy lifestyles through sports and countryside-based activity sessions, professional coaching in schools and clubs and supporting development of staff and volunteers who wish to give their time to their local communities.

Darren Bicknell, chief executive of the trust, said: “Each year the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust engages with around 4,000 primary school children and youngsters with special needs.

Sarah Procter – Senior Agent NFU Mutual Melton MowbraySarah Procter – Senior Agent NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray
"We know that our engagement changes children's perceptions of sport and outdoor education which influences their lifestyle choices and provides them with a healthier outlook for the rest of their lives.

"It is so important from a financial position, but also a social perception, to have local support and we are delighted that the NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray have been able to support us. We are incredibly grateful.”

Sarah Procter, senior agent, NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray, commented: “We are incredibly proud to support the BCCT in delivering their important work to a number of local school children.

"We love the Trust’s ethos of providing countryside education, encouraging a healthy lifestyle and making their sessions fun and interesting for the children.”

Click HERE to find out more about the trust and its activities.

