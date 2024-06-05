Melton home seekers with final chance to buy at Shared Ownership development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Home seekers in Melton Mowbray are being urged to enquire about the final home remaining at a popular Shared Ownership development.

Platform Home Ownership has just one Shared Ownership home now available at the High Street site, within the rural village of Waltham-on-the-Wolds, which comprises a charming collection of two- and three-bedroom homes built by Burmor Projects.

Shared Ownership allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Exterior shot of a High Street home in Waltham on the Wolds

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

The final home remaining at High Street is the Malvern, a two-bedroom semi-detached home available from just £101,600 for a 40 percent share value*.

The ground floor will greet its newest residents into a welcoming hallway with a large living-dining area immediately to the left, and integrated kitchen to the rear.

Both rooms lead into the turfed rear garden, and there is allocated off-street parking, while a downstairs bathroom and extra space for storage complete the bottom floor.

Upstairs is home to two spacious bedrooms, yet more space for storage, an air-conditioning unit and a stylish family bathroom.

Rada Knezevic, Sales Consultant at Platform Home Ownership, said: “The Shared Ownership homes here at High Street are expertly crafted and in an ideal location for a variety of home seekers to settle into.

“It’s fantastic to be contributing towards the increase of affordable homes schemes in the area, and we don’t expect the Malvern to be on the market for long.

“To avoid missing out on a great home, please get in touch with our friendly sales team.”

“These beautiful homes have been built to high specification by Burmor Projects and are in a super location for many types of home seeker.

High Street is nestled in the stunning countryside of North Leicestershire, and in a great spot for first-time buyers, young professionals, commuters and many types of homeseeker. The development is a few miles away from Melton Mowbray town centre, which is rich in historical culture and amenties.

Nottingham, Leicester and Grantham are easily accessible via the fantastic road network connecting the countryside to larger settlements, with the A607 running through the village providing a link to further major roads including the A1, A46, A606 and A52.

While there is plenty going on in Melton Mowbray and elsewhere, Waltham-on-the-Wolds provides the perfect blend of rural tranquility without residents feeling too detatched from a more urban setting, with the village itself hosting a doctors’ surgery, charming village pub and places to eat.

High Street also boasts a number of homes through the affordable Rent to Buy Scheme, with homes currently available for reservation.

Prospective renters will typically pay 80% of market value, with the remaining 20% going towards a deposit for future purchase. The option to buy is available through Shared Ownership or outright purchase, offering flexibility to fit with a unique homeownership journey.

Eligibility criteria for Rent to Buy include being part of a working household, not owning a home, and planning to live in the property. A stepping stone to homeownership, Rent to Buy offers an accessible path for those unable to save for a deposit upfront.

For more details on High Street and available Rent to Buy properties, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/waltham-on-the-wolds/ or call the team on 0333 200 7304.