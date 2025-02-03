Leicestershire housebuilder hosts free events to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder

A housebuilder in Leicestershire is offering local people tailored advice to help them get on the property ladder.

Redrow Midlands is hosting free events for first-time buyers at its Leicestershire developments from 10am-5.30pm on Saturday 8th February, with refreshments available on arrival.

Those in the market for a new home can stop by and find out more about getting on the property ladder. An independent financial advisor will be on hand to provide tailored advice, and visitors can find out more about the homes available from the sales consultant at each development, including a range of two-bedroom apartments at Chantry Mews, which are perfect for first-time buyers.

First-time buyers can also benefit from additional support, including deposit contributions, flooring, white goods and a blinds package, available on selected plots.

With the Stamp Duty Threshold reducing to £300,000 from 31st March 2025 for first-time buyers, Redrow Midlands is committed to helping people move quickly to avoid higher fees.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for first-time buyers in Leicestershire to get on the property ladder before the looming Stamp Duty changes. These events are a fantastic opportunity to receive expert advice and get useful tips on purchasing your first home.

“The options for first-time buyers without substantial savings have increased – making now a great time to find out more about buying your first home. We’re looking forward to welcoming local people to our special event and sharing our knowledge with prospective buyers.”

To book an appointment at Chantry Mews, call 0116 484 3771. For Hugglescote Grange, call 01530 550397. For opening times and more information about the developments, visit www.redrow.co.uk/midlands