Best home furnishings and decor deals for Christmas including Dunelm and John Lewis

You can find big savings on home furnishings this Black Friday | NationalWorld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

How to find great deals on home furnishings and decor in Black Friday sales from Dunelm to M&S - our writers have found the best offers for you

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refreshing and decorating your home for less is never easier than during Black Friday sales and latest deals include from M&S involving Joseph Joseph. We’ve been scouring high and low as everything from sofas to mattresses, curtains, lighting and smart home technology is discounted.

There’s even Christmas and LED lights with 40% off from Twinkly here to make your home sparkle for less. When it comes to the materials to help you decorate, Toolstation is discounting essentials that DIY-ers need from drills to paint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest offers range from Dunelm to John Lewis and M&S and our favourites of the day are shown below. You can also get up to 25% off mattresses at Simba including the Hybrid Essential Mattress for a double bed for £519, saving £130.

Dunelm, Amazon and John Lewis are among those offering big savings and our expert team of consumer experts have got you covered. Whether it’s for bedding bargains or soft furnishings and dining room tables, there are deals they’ve sought out far and wide.

While mattress giant Simba has Black Friday offers with free pillows, duvets and protectors with selected mattresses here. The freebies add up and are worth up to £836 alone.

M&S Joseph Joseph two piece Rethink Your Sink Kitchen Set Best For a smart, practical way to dry dishes in the kitchen £ 45.00 Marks and Spencer Buy now Buy now M&S is offering £30 off this Joseph Joseph two piece Rethink Your Sink Kitchen Set, normally £75 but you can bag it for £45. The set contains a dish rack with a sliding tray to drain items when washed.

Toolstation Milwaukee M18 Compact Brushless Percussion Drill Best For DIY experts who need an impact drill for getting into hard materials £ 129.98 Tool Station Buy now Buy now Save £50 on this handy impact drill, now £129.98 down from £179.98

Dunelm Montreal Ultra Blackout Eyelet Curtains Best For those who want to shut out any light for a good night's sleep but with a pretty delicate silk appearance £ 20.00 Dunelm Buy now Buy now These Montreal Ultra Blackout Eyelet Curtains are half price and start from £20 to £69. They come in seven shades have a faux silk look but are made with three layers of blackout coating and have thermal properties.

John Lewis John Lewis Anyday Arches Duvet Cover Set Best For giving a stylish finish to a bedroom with a full duvet and pillowcase set in calming green £ 31.50 John Lewis Buy now Buy now John Lewis is renowned for its bedding and the latest sale includes this reversible duvet set in king or super king size complete with two pillowcases and made from 100% cotton for between £31.50 and £38.50 a set.