Youngsters enjoying burgers with Matthew Hoggard at his Hoggy's Grill business

A former England cricket star is preparing for another busy summer running courses on how make quality burgers and pizzas.

Matthew Hoggard’s Hoggy’s Grill business, based at Rutland Water Garden Nursery at Manton, has places available for sessions this month and in August.

And in all of them kids eat for free as the long school holidays begin.

The team is offering experiences for all the family, from building the perfect burger stack, to perfecting the art of pizza-making.

Matthew, who a key bowler in England’s dramatic Ashes series win over Australia back in 2005, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming more families into the Grill over the summer holidays for the ‘Kids Eat Free’ classes.

“They are perfect for all ages and will have you mastering your burger or pizza-making skills in no time.

"There’s a variety of ingredients available in both classes, meaning all dietary requirements are catered for, too.”

The burger classes are on July 17 and 24, as well as 7, 14 and 21 August 7, 14 and 21.

Hoggy will show you how to create burgers, from mixing and seasoning the mince to piling the toppings high.

There’s bound to be some healthy competition amongst family members to see who can cook up the tastiest stack.

Dates for the pizza classes are on August 2, 15 and 23.

These classes were introduced at the end of last year but have proven popular and allowed Hoggy to branch out into stone-baked pizzas.

All the classes cost £60 per adult with up to two children under 16 attending for free.

Click HERE to book places on the courses.