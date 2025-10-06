Bakery Cottage founder Helen Easom celebrates winning the award with best friend Maggie

A farm and a bakery in the Melton area are celebrating winning prestigious regional food industry awards.

The Great Food Club Awards are an annual celebration of independent businesses in the hospitality and food and drink sector with the public having a say in making initial nominations.

March House Farm, at Great Dalby, was named Food Producer of the Year and Bakery Cottage, in Victoria Street, Melton Mowbray, scooped the People’s Choice Award.

Judges described March House Farm as ‘a Leicestershire producer championing sustainability, tradition, variety, innovation and flavour’ and highlighted its production of ‘a single-origin Melton Mowbray pork pie, with every element produced and baked on their Leicestershire farm’.

The farm, which dates back to 1780, said it was ‘delighted’ to win and commented via Facebook: “A huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes here, starting here on the Farm, the farming team and family work 24/7 365 days a year.”

It beat three other finalists in the category, including Cold Overton-based Northfield Farm.

Bakery Cottage won the The People’s Choice Champion accolade as the business which received the most votes across all categories.

The judges said: “Founded by Helen Easom and run from her five-star food hygiene approved home kitchen via an honesty cabinet, Bakery Cottage has become legendary locally.

"Helen pours love and passion into every bake, and her creations sell out in a flash.”

Helen posted on her company Facebook page: “I am still so shocked I won people’s choice champion!!!

“I can’t believe how wide an area this award covers and that you voted for me, for running a cake cabinet.

"I’ve been filling my little cabinet for very nearly two years now and the support I receive is crazy, you are a lovely bunch.”

Other local businesses which were shortlisted finalists were: Berkeley Arms, Wymondham (Pub of the Year); Round Corner Brewing, Melton Mowbray (Drinks Producer of the Year); Belvoir Farm Shop Butchery, at the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle (Shop of the Year); Six Hills Café, Bakery & Pizzeria, Thrussington (Cafe of the Year); Olivia’s Bakery, Melton (Bakery of the Year).