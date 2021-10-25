Chefs show how to make Melton Storehouse food bags go further

Kettleby Foods development chefs, George Clifton and Jack Mayo, compete at the special Ready, Steady, Cook event at Melton's Storehouse EMN-211025-090159001

The special Ready, Steady, Cook event, based on the television series, all came about through a link up with local firm Kettleby Foods, which is part of Samworth Brothers.

Two of its development chefs, George Clifton and Jack Mayo, went along to Storehouse at its new Hope Centre base, in Nottingham Street, and competed against each other to produce the best possible meals.

They each used as inspiration an average food bag, which is distributed to disadvantaged families and individuals through the service.

Some of the delicious meals produced at the special Ready, Steady, Cook event at Melton's Storehouse EMN-211025-090148001

The meals they came up with included sweet and sour Asian noodles, butter chicken curry, Bombay veg, naan breads and a peach dessert.

“It was great to have the opportunity to support the local community and offer up some inspiration to help give the users of Storehouse the confidence to experiment with their food more and create some excitement around their meal times,” said Jack.

George agreed: “It was great to work with Storehouse showcasing the possible recipes that can be made using their food parcels and to see first-hand the great work they do to help the local community.

“I was also happy to have won the head-to-head.”

Those tasting the food were clearly impressed with the quality and variety of flavours on offer and pleased to learn that more events like this are planned for the future.

Siggy Atherton, Storehouse’s coordinator, commented: “Our version of Ready, Steady, Cook, was a great success.

“The two chefs from Kettleby Foods produced some fantastic dishes that our visitors really enjoyed.

“It was interesting to see the diversity of the meals provided with what the Storehouse provides in our food bags.

“There was a fantastic atmosphere in the Storehouse cafe and the event was possible because of the good partnership between Kettleby Foods and

Storehouse.”

Community and communications coordinator for of Samworth Brothers, Laura Woods-Eley, said: “Kettleby Foods are very proud to be working with Storehouse to aid local people.

“Our aim is for our involvement to be more personal than just donations.

“We wanted to think of ways to use our resources within the business to help.

“We have two amazing development chefs so the idea of them taking part in a Ready, Steady, Cook type of event using a typical food parcel from Storehouse seemed a fun and practical idea.”

Storehouse supplies food, clothing, bedding, baby equipment and other household items to those living in the borough of Melton who are in need and have been referred by one of the local agencies.

The first floor café area offers a friendly welcome to all, serving free teas, coffees and hot snacks, with a lift available for those unable to use the stairs.

The new facility, which was relocated from The Fox on Leicester Street, also has shower facilities and shelter bags for the homeless.

Storehouse is part of Melton Vineyard, a registered charity based at the Hope Centre and is supported by Churches Together in Melton Mowbray, as well as many individuals, local businesses, clubs and organisations.