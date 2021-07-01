Three-year-old inspires Melton schoolgirls to get their long hair cut off

Melton school friends Millie and Lucie who are having their long hair cut in aid of the Little Princess Trust EMN-210107-181454001

Lucie Sharp and her friend, Millie, who both attend Swallowdale Primary School in the town, have been inspired to raise the money by three-year-old Shireen Patel, who sadly passed away from bone cancer.

The 11-year-olds will have their hair shorn in school on Thursday July 8 by stylist Laura Beecham, of local salon Eclectic Hair.

Lucie’s mum, Helen, said: “The little girl who passed away, Shireen, is the daughter of one of my dear friends.

Three-year-old Shireen Patel who passed away from cancer, inspiring Melton school friends Millie and Lucie to have their long hair cut in aid of the Little Princess Trust EMN-210107-181505001

“She lived in Leicester and although Lucie never got to meet her, when she passed away her mum gifted Shireen’s Minnie and Mickey Mouse soft toys to Lucie.

“Lucie wanted to do this in memory of Shireen.”

The girls aimed initially to raise £550, which would pay for one wig for a child who loses their hair through cancer treatment, but they have already raised more than £1,200.

Helen added: “They smashed their target and then increase it to £1,000 which they’ve already passed.”

Swallowdale School is also holding a ‘Crazy Hair Day’ to help with the girls’ fundraising efforts.