Families appeal for park toilets to be reopened

Melton Town Estate's car park EMN-210831-162712001

The WCs in Wilton Park, next to the Pavilion Tea Room, have been unavailable since the pandemic started last year.

This has left people having to make their way to Wilton Road to use the nearest alternative public toilets.

And parents say it is quite a challenge when young children need to go quickly.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate, which manages the parks, says it wants the WCs to be open but that they are the responsibility of the leaseholder of the adjoining tea room.

The cafe’s management was unavailable for comment yesterday (Wednesday) when contacted by the Melton Times.

Several parents made contact with us to talk about their frustrations over the issue.

One young mother, who asked not to give her name, said: “It seems crazy we have a brand new play park and no toilet facilities.

“It’s not practical for families to use the Wilton Road toilets.

“When a toddler needs to go they need to go.

“I am certain other young mums in the town agree that we need these toilets to be opened again.”

Another mum said: “It is ridiculous that there are no toilets to use in the park.

“There can’t be many towns where this is the case.

“We have some lovely parks in Melton but it is such a long way for people to walk to find a toilet.”

The town estate said the team room leaseholder was in breach of contract for not arranging to have the adjoining toilets open.

John Southerington, chair of feoffees, told the Melton Times: “We want these toilets to be open again and the matter needs to be addressed as quickly as possible from our point of view. Part of the lease for the tea room is to agree to open the toilets and provide a member of staff to clean them.

“The ball is now in their court and they were given until the end of August to respond to the terms of their lease.