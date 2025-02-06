A computer image of what the redeveloped Stockyard site will look like from the Scalford Road access

Work will begin on the redevelopment of the Stockyard in the spring after planning approval was granted by Melton Borough Council last night (Wednesday).

The council’s flagship project is aimed at supporting the growth of the food production sector in Melton Mowbray and enhance its potential as a cultural destination.

The vision includes a range of improvements to the current site, featuring a new destination Anchor Building serving multiple purposes and new open plan food production hubs which will enable multi-use occupancy for business needs.

The new buildings have been carefully designed to complement the existing area, and the development will also enhance some of the existing buildings on site, such as the trader hall and existing toilets.

An image of what the new toilet block will look like on Melton's Stockyard site

The approved proposals, subject to a Section 106 agreement, also include a multifunctional events space in the centre of the site, which will host a diverse calendar of activities to attract local and national visitors to the town.

Many events, such as food festivals already established on the cattle market site will remain and will now have the space to expand thanks to the upgraded plans.

The scheme aims to make the space a more welcoming environment for all, with significant improvements to the main walkways, additional green infrastructure and seating as well as electric vehicle charging points.

Additionally, there will be the inclusion of a Changing Places toilet facility to ensure the site is accessible for all.

Councillor Pip Allnatt, leader of Melton Borough Council and responsible for key project delivery, said: “Following a thorough planning and engagement process with the local community and key stakeholders to help form the Stockyard project, it’s good to see that our plans have been approved.

“The scheme is a transformational development that enhances the existing site.

"We will be able to increase and improve the food manufacturing and education aspects on site, and we’ll also be adding new public toilets with a changing places area – a facility the local community has voiced the need for.

"The planning approval represents a significant milestone, and we’ll be keeping stakeholders up to date on progress.”

Stockyard forms part of a wider ambition being delivered collaboratively with Rutland County Council under the Rural Innovation in Action scheme, which has received combined UK Government Funding of £22.95M.

In recent years, Stockyard has acted as a local point of interest bringing people together from around the area to experience the goods that are produced on site, which has already attracted visitors to the town.

The Retail Impact Assessment showed the enhancements at Stockyard will generate further footfall and economic activity, supporting existing businesses in the town centre, whilst making full use of a unique site that cannot be replicated elsewhere.

A key part of Stockyard is to incorporate the broader Town Centre Vision, ensuring the plans link and support the wider area.

The plans also include new signage directing people to the town centre and improved public realm across the site, with enhanced access.

Following planning approval and the discharge of any relevant planning conditions, work is planned to begin in the spring.

The council have already received interest and are taking enquiries from potential occupiers of the new units – email [email protected] to register an interest.