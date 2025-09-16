A WW2 Lancaster bomber buzzes Melton Golf Club during the Wings Appeal event IMAGE Derek Whitehouse

Iconic Second World War aircraft roared poignantly over Melton Mowbray Golf Club on Saturday during a fundraising tournament for an air force charity.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight arranged for Avro Lancaster bomber and an MkXIX PM631 Spitfire to buzz the course during the event in aid of the Wings Appeal, on behalf of the Melton branch of the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA).

The annual golf competition, was a beloved fixture in the club’s calendar from 1966, so in this special centenary year for the club it offered the unique opportunity to return this event to the annual programme.

The Spitfire which flew over was painted in its blue livery exactly, as it was in 1957, and members loved hearing its recognisable Griffon engine sound as it roared over the club house, a tribute that left spectators gazing skyward in admiration and reverence, as the Spitfire wing waved on its departure.

Melton Mowbray Golf Club players at the fundraising tournament as a Lancaster and Spitfire fly over IMAGE Derek Whitehouse

As the Lancaster’s deep rumble of Rolls-Royce Merlin engines passed gracefully above the fairways, conversation ceased and golf clubs were briefly forgotten.

All eyes turned skyward, reflecting on the legacy of those who served and the sacrifices that aircraft like the Lancaster represent.

It was a moving tribute that added a sense of gravitas and history to an already meaningful event.

The competition, itself, was a masterclass in friendly rivalry.

Players from the club brought their best swings, all vying not just to win the Wings Appeal Trophy, but for the shared joy of the game.

The greens were pristine, the camaraderie palpable, and the weather – mercifully kind – seemed to smile upon the event.

For many, it was less about winning and more about being part of a day that celebrated community, sport, and remembrance in equal measure.

Their efforts ensured not only a seamless day of sport and remembrance but also reinforced the vital role local clubs play in weaving together the social fabric of our communities.

It was a day of pride in our history, in our community, and in the enduring power of coming together.

Members hope this becomes a tradition for years to come.