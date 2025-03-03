The limited edition Best of Melton pork pie on sale again at Dickinson and Morris' Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton

Melton’s iconic Dickinson & Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe is selling two specials to celebrate British Pie Week.

Owners Samworth Brothers wanted to commemorate the pie week, which runs until March 9 and also includes the British Pie Awards, with judging on Wednesday and presentations on Friday, both at at the town’s St Mary’s Church.

The special pies comprise a re-launch of the firm’s ‘Best of Melton’ Limited Edition pork pie and a coronation chicken and butternut pie with mango jelly, which Dickinson and Morris commissioned chef Calum Franklin to create.

Richard Griffiths, general manager of Ye Old Pork Pie Shoppe, said: "We will commemorate British Pie Week, which celebrates this much-loved delicacy, by offering a limited-edition pie.

"The Best of Melton is made from 100 per cent outdoor-bred British pork topped with our famous ‘Paint the Town Red’ Red Ale Chutney then finished with freshly sliced creamy Stilton baked on top.

“All sitting inside crunchy and rich hot water crust pastry.

“Local producer, Mr Pitchfork’s Pickles, crafts this chutney especially from a bespoke recipe.

“It’s tangy and packed with fruit which has been infused with the citrus, marmalade notes from Round Corner Brewing’s Red Ale - a taste of Melton Mowbray all in one bite.”

Samworth Brothers’ Savoury Pastry and Ye Old Pork Pie Shoppe pastry chefs will be entering the British Pie Awards with multiple different pies, including mini pies and the best-selling Dickinson & Morris Festive Cracker, Showstopper and Picnic Pleaser, all by Calum Franklin.

The business was delighted to win no less than five awards for our Melton Mowbray pies.