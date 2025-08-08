UHL surgeon carries out UK-first surgery with new pre-assembled biological aortic valve conduit

University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) has carried out the first open-heart operation in the UK using a state-of-the-art implant for the treatment of aortic valve disease, and associated dilatation of the aortic root and ascending aorta.

UHL’s Head of Service for Cardiac Surgery, Mr Giovanni Mariscalco, led a team at the Glenfield Hospital using a new generation, pre-assembled aortic valve conduit (AVC) on 29 July, in a three-and-a-half-hour operation known as a Bentall procedure – an open-heart surgery where the patient’s aortic root and valve are entirely replaced.

Traditionally, this surgery involves replacing the aortic valve, aortic root, and ascending aorta with a composite graft, which is then reattached to the coronary arteries. However, during this UK-first procedure, Mr Mariscalco used an implant called a KONECT RESILIA AVC, which has been developed by Edwards Lifesciences. It is the first pre-assembled biological implant of its kind to be approved in Europe.

Using a pre-assembled valve simplifies these procedures, as it replaces previous options where the surgeon would need to stitch the graft together in theatre. This saves valuable theatre time and reduces the risk of complications for the patient.

The team involved in the surgery

Mr Mariscalco, who is also UHL’s lead clinician for complex aortic surgery and an honorary associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Leicester, said: “We are very proud that UHL’s reputation for excellence in surgeries of this kind led us to be selected as the first UK trust to use this technology for the benefit of our patients.

“The device is a revolutionary concept, which both saves time in theatre and reduces the risk to patients during complex heart surgery.”

Tracey Rudkin, from Braunstone, was the first patient to benefit from this innovation. After one day in our intensive care unit, he was well enough to be moved to a ward at Glenfield.

Tracey said: “I’d been on medication for my heart for a couple of years, but could tell it was getting worse. A couple of weeks ago, the doctor told me it was time to have this procedure. It was a real surprise to find out that I would be a UK first.

Head of Service for Cardiac Surgery, Mr Giovanni Mariscalco, led a team at the Glenfield Hospital using a new generation, pre-assembled aortic valve conduit (AVC)

“All the team who looked after me have been amazing. They’ve told me they can’t believe how well I’m doing, and how quickly I’m recovering. I’ve been up and about today and am really looking forward to getting home to my family.”