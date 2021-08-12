The waiting is finally over for Melton’s GCSE students

A student gets his GCSE results this morning at Long Field Academy EMN-211208-112428001

Teachers were again tasked with assessing grades for their pupils with exams having been cancelled for the second year running due to coronavirus restrictions.

Pass rates are not available for both John Ferneley College and Long Field Academy but senior staff have been telling the Melton Times about the challenges staff and students faced during the last academic year.

Natalie Teece, secondary lead at John Ferneley College said Year 11 pupils were being invited into school today with Covid precautions in place because she said the school believes it is important for them to be able to collect the results themselves.

Natalie Teece, secondary lead at John Ferneley College in Melton EMN-210608-172801001

She told us: “In terms of the grades awarded, we have carefully followed Ofqual guidance, ensuring that our students have been given lots of opportunities to gather evidence to support teachers in assessing them towards their GCSEs.

“This has been ongoing since January and we are so proud of how our students have really stepped up and worked both remotely and once they were back in classrooms.

“Many of our students have attended intervention sessions and our staff worked so hard to ensure that everyone has been given the best possible chance of attaining the grades that reflect their ability.

“Of course this year has once again been unusual in terms of the students not formally completing their GCSE examinations but we have prioritised support for them to ensure that they are prepared for the next steps once they leave this summer.”

Chris Haggett, principal of Long Field Academy, Melton EMN-210608-172836001

The same challenges were faced by Long Field principal, Chris Haggett, and his staff and students.

He told the Melton Times: “Despite the pandemic students continued to work hard and deserve to do very well.

“Instead of exams, which only provide a snapshot, we used centre assessment grades observing students over a longer period, taking into account lots of different pieces of work.

“The work then goes through a vigorous moderation system in departments, with the leadership team and then with our trust to ensure we have assessed them as correctly as we can.”