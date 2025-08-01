The campus sites in Melton Mowbray, Brooksby, Coalville and Loughborough which are now part of the new Loughborough College Group

Melton’s FE college has officially merged with Loughborough College, it was confirmed this morning (Friday).

SMB College Group, which has campuses in the town and at Brooksby, first revealed the proposed merger in July 2024 and a consultation involving students, parents, staff, employers and members of the community was launched in March.

And the merger is now official and will be called Loughborough College Group, which the organisation says will be ‘committed to driving educational excellence and economic growth across North Leicestershire and beyond’.

Dawn Whitemore, the principal and chief executive of SMB College Group, has now left the business as a result of the merger, with Corrie Harris installed as group CEO.

Loughborough College, which dates back to 1909, offers further and higher education courses, apprenticeships and professional qualifications.

SMB College Group was formed early in 2020 when the former Brooksby Melton College merged with Coalville-based Stephenson College to safeguard their financial futures.

The Brooksby campus hosts acclaimed specialist land-based, agricultural and sports courses, among others, while the Melton site teaches performing arts and also manages Melton Theatre.

Students at the Coalville site study subjects such as hair and beauty, care, construction and motor vehicle engineering.

Group CEO, Mr Harris, said: “We are proud to launch Loughborough College Group and begin this exciting new chapter.

"This merger brings together the best of both colleges, unlocking new potential for innovation, investment, and opportunity.

"Our focus remains on delivering an exceptional student experience and developing the skills that will power the future economy.”

The new organisation says the merger strengthens the region’s educational offer and supports long-term growth plans, including over £55 million of investment in major initiatives such as the East Midlands Institute of Technology and a state-of-the-art Land-based Agri-tech Centre.

Students across all campuses will continue to benefit from high levels of academic and pastoral support, it adds, with a renewed focus on future-ready skills, employability, and access to cutting-edge facilities.

Loughborough College Group is set to become a key driver of regional development, supporting local industry, boosting skills, and positioning Leicestershire as a hub of innovation and opportunity.

There has been uncertainty over the future of Melton Theatre in recent years and it is unclear at this stage what implications the new merger will have on it.