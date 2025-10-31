Development at Melton Cattle Market welcome with clear works update: NFU

NFU chair Joe Stanley

The NFU has welcomed a clear timetable for the development of the food and events hub at Melton Cattle Market.

The Stockyard development was due in the spring but will now start in July 2026.

Melton Borough Council said the revised timeline would allow it to "better support existing businesses and events".

Joe Stanley, NFU Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland county chair, said the revamp of the food and events hub would help further cement the town's reputation as a centre for livestock farming and food production.

"Melton Mowbray has the country’s largest town centre livestock mart and there continues to be interest in its continued development," he said.

"The site has pedigree stretching back over 1,000 years and has helped give the town the title of the UK’s Rural Capital of Food.

"Those heading to buy and sell cattle on site will no doubt look on with interest as construction starts next summer."

Melton Cattle Market has been invested in greatly since 2017 with farmers coming from across the country for commercial and pedigree sales.

Mr Stanley added: "We are pleased the additional improvements will have food production at their heart, draw people in and serve the community.

"Hopefully these will add to events planned there once development is completed and will further put the spotlight on the town's food and farming heritage."

Construction is scheduled to begin in July 2026, following two of Melton's flagship events - The Artisan Cheese Fair and the NBA Beef EXPO, which are both in May.

The Stockyard is home to a number of food and drink businesses including the Round Corner Brewery and the Feast and the Furious smokehouse. It also holds weekly markets and special markets throughout the year.

The plans showed the addition of a new events space and four new buildings when the redevelopment was given the go-ahead in February.

The council said the revamp would create 110 permanent jobs and is expected to attract an estimated 50,000 extra visitors.

The scheme is part of a wider project with Rutland County Council under the Rural Innovation in Action scheme, which received combined UK Government Funding of £22.95 million.

Pip Allnatt, leader of the authority, said a "thorough review" of the project had been carried out to ensure it remained “relevant to the evolving needs of Melton".

While Lydia Rusling, director for place and prosperity at Melton Borough Council, said: "We have adjusted our programme to accommodate design updates, and pre-commencement planning conditions which will be presented to Cabinet in December."