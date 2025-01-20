Queniborough community swimming pool reopens

By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:51 GMT
Mayor of Charnwood Julie Bradshaw (left) reopens Queniborough's community swimming poolMayor of Charnwood Julie Bradshaw (left) reopens Queniborough's community swimming pool
Mayor of Charnwood Julie Bradshaw (left) reopens Queniborough's community swimming pool
A community swimming pool has reopened after closing 15 months ago due to financial pressures.

The facility at Queniborough was officially opened on Friday by Mayor of Charnwood, Councillor Dr Julie Bradshaw MBE.

A major refurbishment of the pool, which dates back to 1847, was driven by the family of local woman Yvonne Farmer, who learned to swim there.

Primary schools and community groups will use the pool with lessons being provided by Swim With Jo, recently named Swim School of the Year by Swim England.

Related topics:QueniboroughCharnwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice