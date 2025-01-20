Mayor of Charnwood Julie Bradshaw (left) reopens Queniborough's community swimming pool

A community swimming pool has reopened after closing 15 months ago due to financial pressures.

The facility at Queniborough was officially opened on Friday by Mayor of Charnwood, Councillor Dr Julie Bradshaw MBE.

A major refurbishment of the pool, which dates back to 1847, was driven by the family of local woman Yvonne Farmer, who learned to swim there.

Primary schools and community groups will use the pool with lessons being provided by Swim With Jo, recently named Swim School of the Year by Swim England.