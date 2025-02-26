The Generous Briton in Melton Mowbray

Customers at a Melton Mowbray pub are being encouraged to donate Easter eggs to be distributed to charities and other worthy causes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Generous Briton, on King Street, is taking part in a special scheme organised by Admiral Taverns, which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Donations at the Genny B, as it is locally known, can be made from Saturday through to April 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community pubs across the East Midlands will be collecting Easter Eggs to donate to a host of worthy local causes and charities, including children’s hospitals, foodbanks and care homes to make sure everyone has something sweet to enjoy this Easter.

The Group will be aiming to beat last year’s total of almost 18,000 Easter Eggs, which were successfully donated to communities in need.

Proper Pubs – the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns - donated 16,000 advent calendars to local charities during the festive period thanks to the kind generosity of local customers.