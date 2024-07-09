Milkman Tony Fowler receives his commendation award from Leicestershire Chief Constable Rob Nixon

A community-conscious Melton milkman who has helped save 26 lives and assisted the police in catching countless criminals has been honoured with a commendation award.

Tony Fowler (65) has delivered to homes across the area for more than 40 years but that is only a small part of his job.

He keeps an eye out for crimes being committed and continually checks on the health of the many elderly and isolated customers on his round.

Tony has intervened or tipped off police with a number of drink and drug-drive offenders and also provided a comforting presence for several people he feared were about to commit suicide.

In the last year he has tipped police off about drug dealing houses in Melton Mowbray and local villages and anti-social incidents.

His latest efforts saw him presented with a commendation award by Leicestershire Chief Constable Rob Nixon in his annual honours scheme.

Tony, who has won many other awards over the years and been awarded an MBE, told the Melton Times: “I’ve helped save 26 lives over the 40 years and, as someone said to me the other day, that’s like being a fireman, a policeman and an ambulanceman, as well as a milkman.

“I believe that all members of the public have a duty to help the police.”

His round covers Melton Mowbray and nearly 30 surrounding villages, as far a Hickling Pastures, Syston, Gaddesby and Ashby Folville.

He works as an independent and still takes cash and cheques to help the many older people he delivers to.

Tony, who lives in Grimston, said: “Milk deliveries are still in demand because a lot of villages don’t have a shop or a post office, bus services have been cut and people are housebound.

“Very privileged to have kept most of my customers. The only way I lose them is they go into a home or they pass away.

“The regular contact I have with some of my customers is very important.

"I can tell by someone’s face if there is something wrong with them. Some of them haven’t seen a doctor for years but I see them every day.

“It’s not just delivering milk, it’s taking people for appointments and picking up prescriptions.”

He continues to intervene when he suspects crimes are being committed or might be about to carried out, ignoring the personal risks to himself.

Tony recalled: “About four weeks ago, I went through the town centre about 3.30 in the morning and there were some teenagers trying to teach someone a lesson.

“I got out the milk float to stop them. I suppose some people would be worried they might pull a knife on you and I have been threatened in the past.”

Tony added: “It’s often been said that milkmen are the eyes and ears of the community.

"My colleagues are doing what I do every day but people don’t always here about it.”

Graham Coates, who nominated Tony for the award, said in his citation: “Tony exhibits a full spectrum of community service in his role as milkman to the parishes of Leicestershire he serves.