Nominate a young person for county awards
Residents across Leicestershire have until February 14 to nominate someone for prestigious annual awards.
Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE CStJ, is calling on family, friends, teachers and other professionals and community leaders to nominate inspiring young people for this year’s Young Person of the Year Award.
The four categories people can nominate their chosen young person for are, Young Person of Courage, Young Volunteer, Young Leader, and Young Artist.
Mr Kapur said: “As Lord-Lieutenant I am privileged to meet so many fantastic young people across the city and county.
"This annual award event is designed to celebrate the achievements of our exceptional young people.
"But without your continued support and insightful nominations these awards simply cannot take place.
“As ever, the award categories highlight bravery, creativity, strength of spirit and selflessness and I hope these will give you the opportunity to show your appreciation for the young people you know who continue to amaze, support, and inspire those around them.
“My award panel is looking forward to hearing about the remarkable efforts of our young people.
"I want to thank you in advance for your support in helping me to recognise their individual talents and the outstanding contributions they make to their local communities.”
Nominations can be made by other young people, their school, parent or carer, as well as any other agency or individual.
Click HERE for more information and useful tips to help complete the nomination.
