Councillor Ozzy O'Shea with one of the new on-demand buses set to carry passengers to and from rural areas

Residents are being urged to take advantage of Melton’s new digital on-demand bus service, which is free to use throughout this month.

Leicestershire FoxConnect operates the new service from Monday to Saturday, between 6am and 7.30pm, allowing passengers to travel in and out of Melton town centre from rural areas, as well as Syston town centre and Hobby Horse estate.

Journeys can be booked up to seven days in advance through an app, or the call centre and serves villages such as Bottesford, Old Dalby, Hoby and South Croxton.

Government ‘Bus Service Improvement Plan’ grant funding has provided Leicestershire County Council the opportunity to introduce this service as part of a wider roll out of bus service changes and enhancements in the Melton area, which were launched last week.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, Leicestershire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We are pleased to introduce Leicestershire FoxConnect in Melton. The free travel offer is a great incentive to get people on board.

“The new on-demand service, in addition to the re-designed routes that launched on Monday January 6, increases bus service provision across Melton, connecting rural communities and increasing access to local amenities.

"The smaller vehicles used for digital demand responsive transport options are more suited to rural roads and provide rural communities with more journey choice.

"We want to make sure that our residents have access to sustainable travel to keep Leicestershire clean and green, and new service options helps us achieve this”

The safe and sustainable travel team are working with parishes to finalise pop-up information events about the new service across Melton and dates for them will be announced soon.

Community groups, organisations and businesses are invited to email [email protected] if they would benefit from more information.

The Leicestershire FoxConnect app can be downloaded from the Google Play store and the Apple app store.

The call centre is open Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 4.30pm. T book a journey, call 0116 216 7756.

More information on the service, including full list of communities served can be found on the Melton FoxConnect page.

Full list of places the new service covers:

Zone 1: For Melton Mowbray, Bottesford and Waltham on the Wolds:

Scalford, Saxelbye, Long Clawson, Plungar, Ab Kettleby, Grimston, Saxby, Barkestone-le-Vale, Eastwell, Old Dalby, Harby, Redmile, Eaton, Nether Broughton, Stathern, Bottesford, Knipton, Branston, Welby, Harston, Saltby, Brentingby, Sewstern, Freeby, Stonesby, Coston, Garthorpe, Wyfordby, Sproxton, Buckminster, Hose, Goadby Marwood, Chadwell, Wycomb, Belvoir, Holwell.

Zone 2: For Melton Mowbray and Syston:

Barkby, South Croxton, Great Dalby, Kirby Bellars, Beeby, Gaddesby, Little Dalby, Frisby-on-the-Wreake, Barsby, Ratcliffe-on-the-Wreake, Pickwell , Eye Kettleby, Ashby Folville, Thrussington, Hoby, Somerby, Rotherby.

The service is Leicestershire’s second digital demand responsive transport option to be launched. South West Leicestershire has benefited from the same type of service since autumn 2022, funded by the Rural Mobility Fund

Other parts of Syston will benefit from bus improvements during the county council’s next two phases of the Network Review, which includes rural Charnwood and Charnwood town centres.