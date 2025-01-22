MP to press health authority on second GP surgery for Melton

Melton’s MP is to meet with local health authority bosses in a bid to accelerate plans for a second GP surgery to be provided in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lengthy discussions have taken place between Melton Borough Council and Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB) over the last two years about the need for the extra facility.

They identified part of the council’s Parkside offices as a preferred location for the second surgery – the council has empty capacity now with fewer people working there and several employees working from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thousands of new homes are being built over the next 10 years and it is thought that the existing Latham House Medical Practice, on Sage Cross Street, would not be able to handle the increase in population.

Writing in his latest Melton Times column today (see page 18), Edward Argar MP, writes: “For me, as Melton's local MP, like my predecessor, this is an important priority on which I will continue to campaign hard.

"While limited progress appears to have been made by the NHS and council in recent months in driving this forward, that is a reason to redouble efforts, rather than to slow down.”

He said the second surgery would also help reduce pressure on services at hospitals in Leicester, adding: “I have asked them to a meeting in a few weeks time where I will press them to drive forward progress on increased GP provision in Melton, alongside making greater use of our local Melton Hospital.”