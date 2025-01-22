MP to press health authority on second GP surgery
Lengthy discussions have taken place between Melton Borough Council and Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board (LLR ICB) over the last two years about the need for the extra facility.
They identified part of the council’s Parkside offices as a preferred location for the second surgery – the council has empty capacity now with fewer people working there and several employees working from home.
Thousands of new homes are being built over the next 10 years and it is thought that the existing Latham House Medical Practice, on Sage Cross Street, would not be able to handle the increase in population.
Writing in his latest Melton Times column today (see page 18), Edward Argar MP, writes: “For me, as Melton's local MP, like my predecessor, this is an important priority on which I will continue to campaign hard.
"While limited progress appears to have been made by the NHS and council in recent months in driving this forward, that is a reason to redouble efforts, rather than to slow down.”
He said the second surgery would also help reduce pressure on services at hospitals in Leicester, adding: “I have asked them to a meeting in a few weeks time where I will press them to drive forward progress on increased GP provision in Melton, alongside making greater use of our local Melton Hospital.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.