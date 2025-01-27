Let's Get Moving Melton Awards winners - Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Jinny Kettell IMAGE SoarPhoto.co.uk

It was another special evening when this year’s winners were announced for the Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, which are now in their second year, were created to recognise groups or individuals within the Melton community who deserve to be celebrated for their commitment to sports, physical activity and healthy lifestyle across our borough.

Nominees, their relatives and friends were invited to the presentation event, which was held at the Stockyard, on Scalford Road, with the ceremony being hosted by master of ceremonies, Adam Whitty, from BBC Radio Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests were able to enjoy an evening of festivities, including an amazing performance from the talented youngsters from Performing Stars, as well as recognising the winners and nominees for the 15 awards.

Let's Get Moving Melton Awards winners - Young Hero Award, April Brooks IMAGE SoarPhoto.co.uk

This year’s awards received a total of 205 nominations for incredible people within the community, which were narrowed down to a shortlist by representatives from the Melton Sport and Health Alliance ahead of the event.

Organiser, Jake Betts, said: “Thank you to everyone who got involved and nominated, we were overwhelmed by how many we received.

"Every single nominee was so deserving, it made it incredibly hard to whittle down to a shortlist for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Well done to all our nominees and a big congratulations to the winners, you should all be proud of what you’ve achieved.”

Let's Get Moving Melton Awards - Primary School Team of Year, Brownlow School dodgeball team IMAGE SoarPhoto.co.uk

The winners celebrated over the course of the evening ranged from sporting successes to members of the community who inspire and demonstrate that sports and physical activity can be accessible to all. Awards were presented to:

Let's Get Moving School Award - Asfordby Captain's Close Primary School (they run lots of fitness, health and wellbeing activities);

Primary School Team of the Year - Brownlow Primary School Year 5/6 Dodgeball Team (won regional schools’ competition showing great sportsmanship and teamwork);

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secondary School Team of the Year - Priory Belvoir Academy Year 11 Netball (In 2024, they won most of their games, are still undefeated in the County Cup and National Sisters competition going into 2025);

Let's Get Moving Melton Awards - Performing Stars give a performance during the ceremony IMAGE SoarPhoto.co.uk

Junior Team of the Year - Mowbray Rangers FC U16's Lions (won their league and got promoted last season and continue their winning run this season);

Junior Club of the Year - Melkham Girls Rugby Club (starting with just 20 girls, the friendly club now proudly boasts over 110 girls playing week in week out);

Junior Sportsperson of the Year - Jinny Kettell (a British karate champion, she has been selected for team,GB and will compete at a world event in Spain this year);

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let's Get Moving Young Hero Award - April Brooks (competes in multiple sports despite being blind);

Let's Get Moving Melton Awards - Sportsperson of the Year Emma Gardner IMAGE SoarPhoto.co.uk

Team of the Year - Asfordby Amateurs LG&I Women's 1st Team (doing well in the league and reached first round of Women’s FA Cup before losing to Wolves);

Group/Club of the Year - Melton Mowbray Tennis Club;

Melton Inclusive Sport Physical Activity (MISPA) Person of the Year - Colin Wagstaff (competed for England in the international bowls event for the disabled in South Africa just missing out on a medal);

Active Mums Club Award - Victoria Laxton (a 10km runner, triathlete, dancer and swimming teacher for mums and babies)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sportsperson of the Year - Emma Gardner (endurance swimmer and runner plus member of Melton Cycling Club);

Let's Get Moving for Health Award - Matt Parker Wooding (takes part in aqua fitness classes after suffering a heart attack);

Let's Get Moving Hero Award - Emma Ansell (popular yoga teacher and runs wellbeing sessions for teenagers and the elderly);

Let’s Get Moving Outstanding Contribution Award - Yvonne Makins (posthumous award for founder of Trevonne Stage School who passed away in November).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the award presentation, the evening was filled with inspirational stories from local Let’s Get Moving Champions and from the nominees who have all dedicated themselves to sports, physical activity and health within the Melton community.

The first award of the evening was the Let’s Get Moving School award, which was awarded to Captain's Close Primary for their increased participation in sport or physical activity, nurturing the positive impact being active has had on their students, their education, health and wellbeing.

Mrs Willcock, headteacher of Captain’s Close Primary School, said: “I think it’s a massive success for our children to be represented and recognised for this achievement. Onwards and upwards, it’s just the start.”

On winning the Let’s Get Moving Hero Award, which celebrates the leaders of physical activity in our local area, Emma Ansel said: “I just think it’s been inspirational to feel part of such a strong community of sports providers because you forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all work self-employed or on our own doing what we do and then you come here and see all these stories and that’s been really lovely.”

The celebrations continued throughout the event as nominees and winners came to the stage and gave their speeches.

Leah Radford, Asfordby Amateurs LG&I Women's 1st team manager and winners of the Team of the Year Award, said: “It’s an incredible evening to listen to all the stories and all the different sports happening in town.

"You get very centralised on just your sport and your team and it’s lovely to come here tonight and listen. It’s a fantastic evening and I really hope the guys that put it on continue to do it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go to www.melton.gov.uk/leisure-health-and-community/community/lets-get-moving-melton-awards to find out additional details about all of the winners and nominees for this year's Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards.