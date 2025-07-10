Last chance to shine a light on Leicestershire's local heroes
Held during VAL’s milestone 60th anniversary year, the awards will shine a spotlight on those making a real difference across the city and county. Taking place on Friday 3 October at the Grand Hotel, Leicester, and proudly sponsored by Hastings Direct, the event promises to be a highlight of the local charity calendar.
As VAL marks 60 years of community service in Leicester and Leicestershire, the 2025 VAL Awards aim to be their biggest celebration yet – a night of stories, thanks, and inspiration.
This annual milestone event will shine a spotlight on the incredible individuals, groups and organisations powering Leicester and Leicestershire’s voluntary and charity sectors – honouring those who make a real, lasting difference across our communities.
Established in 2019, the VAL Awards have become a major celebration of local heroes, recognising those who go above and beyond to create a better future for others. This year’s ceremony promises to be especially memorable, blending heartfelt recognition with the historic pride of six decades of Voluntary Action LeicesterShire’s impact in the community.
Kevin Allen-Khimani, CEO at VAL, said:“It’s a huge honour to bring the VAL Awards back in this landmark year. As we celebrate 60 years of supporting the voluntary sector, this event serves as a powerful reminder of the incredible individuals and organisations that continue to lead change. Every year we discover inspiring stories through the nomination process – people and projects we might never have heard about otherwise. This is our chance to say thank you for your service, publicly and proudly.”
Kieran Chand, Engagement Leader at Hastings Direct, added: “We’re incredibly proud to be headline sponsors of the VAL Awards again in 2025. It’s an event that we are really passionate about based on the ethos and values of Voluntary Action LeicesterShire. It’s really impactful in terms of the expertise that we’ve come across through VAL to be able to support a wider group of charities and organisations that we wouldn’t have been able to otherwise.”
Nominations Now Open
Whether you're recognising a local charity, a standout volunteer, or a visionary leader, nominations are now open to everyone. Submissions are invited in the following categories:
- City Charity of the Year – sponsored by Springfields
- County Charity of the Year – sponsored by Rowleys
- Social Enterprise of the Year – sponsored by Leicester University School of Business
- Volunteer Led Organisation of the Year – sponsored by Meesh Consulting
- Trustee of the Year – sponsored by ER Recruitment
- Kathryn Burgess Volunteer of the Year – sponsored by Knights Plc
- Inspiring Leader of the Year – sponsored by Voids Limited
- Fundraiser of the Year – sponsored by Champions UK Plc
- Youth Charity of the Year – sponsored by Mindera UK Foundation
- Charity & Business Partnership of the Year – sponsored by PPL PRS
- Overall Charity of the Year – sponsored by Hastings Direct
- The Kevan Liles Award (Lifetime Achievement Award) – sponsored by Voluntary Action LeicesterShire
This is your opportunity to celebrate the dedication, compassion and ingenuity that defines our region. Nominations are free and can be submitted easily online via https://valonline.org.uk/valawards. The deadline is 4pm on Thursday 17 July 2025, so don’t miss your chance to shine a light on those who truly deserve it.
As deadline approaches, register your nomination and help Voluntary Action LeicesterShire honour the people who are shaping the next 60 years of social change in Leicester and Leicestershire.
For more information about the VAL Awards, please contact [email protected]