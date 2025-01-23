Harby Harlequins to perform their 25th panto
Dick Whittington takes place at Harby village hall, from Wednesday January 29 to Saturday February 1, with a talented cast of 20 and a five-piece live band.
This will be the 25th panto put on by the Harlequins and it promises to feature their usual blend of sparkling colour, humour and music.
The story of Dick Whittington is retold as a tale of intrigue, cunning, subterfuge, betrayal, cats and rats, all performed with the usual Harlequins’ twists, turns and ‘downright liberties’.
Dick, of the Gloucestershire Whittingtons, travels to London to seek his fortune.
He gains a cat companion or two on the way and finds employment in Alderman Fitzwarren’s house.
Dick falls for the beautiful Alice - but he must prove his worth.
The Fitzwarrens sail to the Barbary Coast to secure a lucrative trade deal with the Sultan.
Throughout is a running battle against the evil gang of rats, culminating in an exciting duel of good versus evil. Will the cats step up? Will the rats see the butterflies? Will the audience see the ghost? Laughter, merriment and shocks are guaranteed.
There are four evening performances, each starting at 7.30pm, plus a Saturday Matinee at 2pm.
Advance booking is essential as tickets sell quickly.
Adult tickets £12 while children get in for £6. All Saturday night performance seats are £12.
Opening night Wednesday tickets are free for senior citizens.
Telephone box office secretary, Judith Neale, on 01949 860713 from Monday to Saturday, 10am to 7pm.
For more information about the Harby Harlequins, contact Paul Steward on 07915 111812.
