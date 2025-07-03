Get creative this Create Week

Create Week

Create Week runs from 1st to 7th July and it is a brilliant excuse to try something new, make something with your hands or just enjoy the act of creating for the joy of it. The national celebration, led by the charity Create, encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to explore their own creativity.

The Brighton Bucket List explains why the UK, with its mix of green spaces, strong community ties and artistic roots, is the perfect place to get creative.

Turn Your Walk into an Art Adventure

Take a stroll through the park or the grounds near the church and bring a notebook or sketchpad with you. Try drawing what you see or collecting natural objects to use later in a collage. You could even invent your own mini trail, placing encouraging notes or small hand-drawn tokens for others to find. It is a creative way to connect with your surroundings and add a bit of surprise for anyone else passing by.

Make Something with Your Hands

Handmade crafts are a fantastic way to relax and express yourself. Try making friendship bracelets, painting flowerpots or decorating old jars with ribbon and fabric to use as lanterns. If you are feeling ambitious, create your own wall hanging using twigs, string and beads. These kinds of projects do not need to be expensive. Most supplies can be found at home or bought cheaply, and they offer hours of quiet enjoyment.

Explore Colour with Paint or Pastels

You do not need a studio or fancy equipment to start painting. A sheet of paper, a set of watercolours and an open mind are more than enough. Set up a little space in the garden or by a window and have a go. Abstract shapes, bold colour blocks or painting your favourite view of Hucknall are all great starting points. If painting feels too big, soft pastels and coloured pencils are easy to use and just as satisfying.

Create Stories from Scratch

Writing is one of the easiest ways to get creative because all you need is a pen and some paper. Write a short story with a magical twist. Try a poem inspired by your childhood or a letter to your future self. For something playful, open a book at random, pick a sentence and use it as the first line of your own story. You never know where it might lead.

Craft a Family Activity

Get the kids involved with simple at-home art stations. Set up a table with glue, paper, stickers and recycled materials and let them build whatever comes to mind. You can also do a joint project like a painted mural on cardboard or a collage that grows throughout the week. It is a lovely way to bond and make something together.

Celebrate the Week in Your Own Way

Create Week is not about being perfect or polished. It is about enjoying the process and discovering the happiness that comes from making. The UK is full of small joys and quiet inspiration, whether you are walking through the park, sitting in a cosy café or watching the sunset from your garden. Let those moments spark your imagination and give yourself permission to play. However you choose to get creative this week, make it your own and enjoy every minute.