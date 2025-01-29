Melton Mowbray town centre

Businesses and community organisations across the Melton borough have been boosted by vital grants from a £334K funding pot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 29 successful business applications and the same number granted to community groups.

Melton Borough Council allocated the funding, which came from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF), which were received in 2023 as part of the government’s ‘levelling up’ initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business grants support pre-start, start-up and established businesses with growth aspirations and were awarded borough-wide.

Projects are supporting the retail, hospitality, manufacturing, and creative industries, amongst others.

A multitude of successful businesses have received funding from the council, including £9,500 for a new construction company which is creating an online learning platform, providing training and support for small businesses in the construction industry.

In addition, a new town centre pub will receive £7,500 to buy kitchen equipment, creating several job opportunities and will potentially attract more visitors to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme has also awarded £9,547 to enable a well-established company to build the first Tier 3 Data Centre in Melton Mowbray.

This facility will enhance the local business environment and support technological growth in the community.

The community grants cover a range of organisations from village hall groups, charities to sports clubs with a total of £153,821 being awarded to support these local projects across the borough.

Beneficiaries included Long Clawson Village Hall and Recreation Ground, which received £20,000 to replace play park equipment and introduce a fitness trail for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme has also awarded £4,000 to Melton Mencap to provide equipment and resources for their Gateway sessions, aiding adults with additional needs and learning disabilities.

Melton In Bloom received funding for two separate projects, improving on their sensory garden and woodland corner projects which will be accessible to all town residents.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “The council remains committed to supporting local endeavours and is eager to see the positive impacts these grants will bring.

"With a strong focus on collaboration and sustainability, the residents within the borough continue to pave the way for a vibrant and thriving community and these grants highlight a small number of these initiatives within the area.”